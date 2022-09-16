Sheree Whitfield Responds To She By Shereé Backlash

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of The Real Housewife of Atlanta have been waiting on Shereé Whitfield to finally launch her highly anticipated She By Shereé line for 14 years and were disappointed when the line finally dropped to say the lease.

After over a decade of waiting, fans called out that some of Shereé’s athleisure wear looked almost exactly the same as clothes sold on other fast fashion websites for a lower price, calling many fashion lovers to question the validity of the line.

Now, the RHOA star is responding to the backlash and was a recent guest on Yahoo’s “In The Know” where she explained the situation to listeners. According to the housewife, her prices are fair because, for $142, she signs the t-shirts personally. She also explained that the shirts have two different prices and the unsigned shirts are cheaper, with the unsigned shirts priced at $82.

“The prices are too high. OK, I know they talked about a t-shirt,” she explained. “So a– t-shirts, we’re offering two prices. And it’s a scroll down, it’s a drop-down. I guess a lot of people– somebody texted me last night, hey, we’re clicking on this t-shirt and it says one price. And then it’s giving us another price. It’s a dropdown where I am physically hand-signing every t-shirt. When they say they want Sheree’s signature, they’re getting my signature. They’re not getting a print.”

She continued, “They’re not getting something the screen printed, that’s already on the t-shirt. They’re giving me, actually, taking my time, my energy, to sign the t-shirt, or t-shirt or sweatshirt, or whatever it is. And that’s not free. That’s an add-on, honey. If you want the t-shirt without that– without that, then you can get it. And that’s one price. But for me to actually sit and I put my love and, you know, sign my name, that’s time. Time is money.”

She also doubled down on her stance on “In The Know,” telling viewers, “You know what, I guess we’re all– I’ve gotten a good production management and they’re– you know, they came up with the idea to maybe incorporate some other pieces that– you know, a few other pieces with my custom pieces that we’ll offer different price points for different people. I’m not designing everything. I don’t design hats. I don’t design, you know, things like that.”

Beauties, what do you think about Shereé’s response to the backlash?

DON’T MISS:

‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Shows Off Her Flawless Body In A Sexy Thong Bodysuit

Sheree Whitfield Responds To She By Shereé Backlash was originally published on hellobeautiful.com