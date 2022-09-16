Pharrell Williams Launches Agency To Address Societal Challenges For Marginalized Communities

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

One of the culture’s greatest minds is working on evening the playing field for marginalized communities. Pharrell Williams is launching a creative agency that will create solutions for these individuals.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As per Hype Beast the Virginia native is getting into the advertising industry but with a philanthropic lens. This week he announced the inception of Mighty Dream. As per the formal press release, the company will address problems that affect marginalized communities and work with different brands to concept products that solve the problems. Mighty Dream will be housed under Edelman, an American public relations and marketing consultancy firm. Pharrell Williams will serve as co-chair and founder alongside Lisa Osborne Ross, CEO of Edelman U.S.

“It is probably the most important thing I’ve done in my 30-something-year career,” Ross told Adweek. “As a woman and as a woman of color in my role and in this industry, it’s my very firm belief that businesses have not only the opportunity but also the responsibility to drive change.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Skateboard P also shared his enthusiasm in a formal statement. “If someone asks me what inspires me, I always say, ‘That which is missing.’ It’s the clearest path to being additive to society and finding new solutions for real problems,” said Williams, who will serve as co-chair and founder of the new entity. He added, “Mighty Dream aims to create what’s missing: in creativity, in advocacy, in society.”

Todd Triplett, TikTok’s head of Creative Lab, is Mighty Dream’s first hire.

Photo: Andreas Laszlo Konrath

The post Pharrell Williams Launches Agency To Address Societal Challenges For Marginalized Communities appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

LATEST POSTS:

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

20 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Pharrell Williams Launches Agency To Address Societal Challenges For Marginalized Communities was originally published on hiphopwired.com