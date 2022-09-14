Divine 9 Launches “Tell Somebody” PSA Campaign For Black Women In Post-‘Roe’ America

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Women of America are learning everyday that many of their male counterparts simply don’t care for their well-being. The overturning of Roe. v. Wade this past summer, which negatively affected abortion rights nationwide, gave truth to that theory and immediately ushered in feelings of anxiety shared by ladies from all backgrounds. Of course, Black women felt the shift in power on a disproportionate level.

The good folks over at Divine 9, a veteran group of Black fraternities and sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic, joined together to release a powerful PSA titled “Tell Somebody.” Their mission was to put major emphasis on the “profoundly disproportionate impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn nearly half a century of established law under Roe v. Wade, on Black women.” Calling the pending affects of that decision “potentially disastrous,” The Divine 9 are hoping to encourage Americans to contact local politicians in hopes of taking action on how the future of our nation with be shaped.

More from the official press statement below:

“‘Tell Somebody,’ narrated by iconic actor Jenifer Lewis (‘Black-ish’, ‘Strong Medicine,’ ‘Five,’ ‘The Preacher’s Wife,’ ‘Cars,’ ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’), starkly illustrates the circumstances that drive nearly four times more Black women to seek abortions versus their white peers, particularly sexual violence. Nearly half of Black women experience sexual coercion, and one in four will experience sexual abuse by the age of 18. Thirty-five percent will experience some form of sexual violence within their lifetime.† Black women are also three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white peers. This mortality rate among Black mothers is expected to increase by 33 percent in the wake of the repeal.”

You can watch the full video below to get an idea of what the “Tell Somebody” campaign is all about. Visit TellSomebodyNow.org for a breakdown of the entire call-to-action.

