Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger for Defamation of Character

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Now, you would think that after that whole situation with blogger Tasha K. and that snafu with Hollywood Unlocked reporting Queen Elizabeth’s death when she was still very much alive, bloggers would be more careful with what they say… or, at the very least, get the proper receipts before you say it.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Alas, here we are.

TMZ is reporting that Nicki Minaj, who should be celebrating the success of her first solo #1 hit, “Super Freaky Girl,” is now fighting back vicious rumors by blogger Marley Green, professionally known as “Nosey Heaux” online. Seriously.

In legal docs, Nicki claims that Green posted a video on her YouTube channel, accusing the rapper of being addicted to cocaine. Green allegedly said that Nicki is, “shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose. Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it’s true. “F***-listen, I can’t even say allegedly with that ’cause I, we all know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead.”

As if THAT wasn’t enough, Green also made some disgusting comments about Nicki’s family, including her 1-year-old son, affectionately known as “Papa Bear.” Specifically, Green called her whole bloodline disgusting and boldly said, “Your baby is going to be a rapist, too.”

YIKES.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Judging by the content on the Nosey Heaux Live channel, Green has been coming at Nicki for a while. Needless to say, Nicki and her lawyers have enough material for a lawsuit. Attorney Judd Burstein claims that the recent video got more than 2,000 likes and 250 retweets on Twitter, a significant following. They are suing for no more than $75,000 in damages, insisting that Nicki has never touched cocaine.

SEE ALSO: “When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name “Nosey Heaux” because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment,” Burstein says. “Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate. My marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies. Eventually, the lesson will be learned.” CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 10 photos HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger for Defamation of Character was originally published on hiphopnc.com