The Harlem Globetrotters Are Returning To TV With A New Show Hosted By Craig Robinson

It’s time for the Harlem Globetrotters to teach you a few things.

For the first time in more than 40 years, the legendary basketball team will make its return to television thanks to a new partnership with Hearst Media Production Group.

Entitled “Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward,” the new show will air on NBC and be hosted by actor and comedian Craig Robinson. Robinson’s already got a working relationship with NBC after starring in the classic TV show The Office where he portrayed Darryl Philbin from 2005 until the show’s end in 2013.

The 30-minute weekly show will be educational and teach viewers about the player’s achievements on the court and the good they’re doing for their communities. Airing on Saturdays, each episode will focus on each teammate’s interests and educate people on how they too can develop new hobbies or simply learn something new.

According to the press release, their interests include NASA’s space exploration, financial literacy, urban farming, female empowerment, digital technology, and the contributions the Globetrotters made to basketball. The team will also be visiting different cities throughout the show with a highlight on volunteering.

The brass behind the Harlem Globetrotters wanted to make sure the current generation gets the same feel-good entertaining vibes kids have felt since the exhibition basketball team was founded in 1926.

“The Harlem Globetrotters have been entertaining fans and spreading Goodwill around the world for almost 100 years,” said Keith Dawkins, President of Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. “Our return to network television, via our partnership with Hearst Media Production Group and NBC, marks a critical step in the evolution of our brand and in realizing our desire to expand our reach with a new generation of fans.”

The 30-minute weekly show will premiere on Saturday, October 1 at 11 a.m. ET, and then made available on NBC.com.

The Harlem Globetrotters Are Returning To TV With A New Show Hosted By Craig Robinson was originally published on cassiuslife.com