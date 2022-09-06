Cardi B’s and Her Family Celebrate Wave’s Birthday In Matching Custom Denim Outfits

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B and her family were decked out in custom Denim Tears outfits for Wave’s 1-year-old birthday party.

Not only did Wave have an extravagant birthday soiree that included a plethora of balloons, fancy sports cars, plus more, but he also had the pleasure of slaying an all denim look with his family. Cardi B, Offset, Wave, and his siblings all showed up to his shindig looking fly in outfits by Denim Tears. The blue jean look featured white floral embroidery and jewels. The birthday boy wore a denim hoodie/jacket, matching jeans, a white t-shirt, and sneakers. Cardi B and Kulture wore denim jackets on top of white shirts and jeans. Offset paired his jeans with a black t-shirt, red varsity jacket, and red Nikes. Wave’s brothers wore white t-shirts with their denim, and his other sister wore a denim skirt with a white t-shirt.

Cardi B. and Offset are known for throwing grand parties and dressing on-theme for their children’s birthdays. For Kulture’s fourth birthday, Cardi and Offset threw a major mermaid-theme celebration. Of course, Offset didn’t don mermaid attire, but Cardi and Kulture went all out in custom mermaid looks.

We love it when celebrities like Cardi B go all out for their children’s birthdays. We can’t wait to see what will happen when Kulture and Wave become teenagers! In a tweet, the rapper explained her enthusiasm.

We love to see it! Cardi was in the celebratory spirit because the protective mom decided to bless the internet with more photos of her gorgeous babies.

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B Is Casual And Chic In A Rhude Grand Prix Varsity Jacket At Wonderland Club

5 Times Cardi B Was Our Style Goals

Cardi B Is Eye-Candy In A Sheer Custom Matthew Reisman Look

Cardi B’s and Her Family Celebrate Wave’s Birthday In Matching Custom Denim Outfits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com