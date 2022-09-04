Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Celebrate Their 8th Wedding Anniversary In Style

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade are showing us all how they keep the romance and love going strong!

The adorable couple took to Instagram to show how they’re celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary by donning matching looks and we can’t help but to label them as couple and fashion goals! Taking to the social media platform, the duo shared a joint Instagram post where they rocked matching mesh ensembles that showed off their killer bodies. Gab’s look was an all black mess two piece look which she paired with black undergarments, hoop earrings and big curly hair. The former NBA baller matched his actress wife’s fly and donned a navy blue look featuring a mesh tank top and matching blue slacks. He accessorized the look with dark shades and was all smiles as he held Gabrielle’s hand while posing for a few photos.

The couple shared their matching looks in a joint photo dump on Instagram, captioning the carousel, “Strollin into year 8. We mesh #WadeWorldTour2022 @diotima.world ”

Check out the fashionable pics below.

It’s clear that with this coupe, a couple that slays together stays together! We love it! Happy 8th wedding anniversary to the Wade family!

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union Bares All In A Sultry IG Post

Gabrielle Union Is Modelesque In A $330 Kwame Adusei Maxi Dress

Five Times Gabrielle Union Gave Us Hair Envy

Gabrielle Union Shares Her Gym Routine On Instagram

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Celebrate Their 8th Wedding Anniversary In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com