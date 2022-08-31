Joe Budden Slams Adam22 For Resurfacing Kevin Samuels Content

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Joe Budden is now a member of the media by way of his popular eponymously named podcast, and now he’s using his position as a leader to challenge others in the space. During a recent episode, the retired rapper challenged Adam22 and his decision to unearth Kevin Samuels footage after the passing of the relationship guru.

Adam22 joined the crew of The Joe Budden Podcast and the topic of Kevin Samuels was raised by Budden, who felt that his guest uploading an interview he conducted with Samuels as a means to drive traffic to his channels was, in Budden’s words, “nasty.”

Without flinching, Adam22 took Budden’s criticism head on, making mention that Budden himself is in the same space where bad news is still news. It then led to Adam22 and the hosts having a spirited discussion of proper conduct when it comes to media output.

The video featuring Adam22 on The Joe Budden Podcast can be viewed below.

