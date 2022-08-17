Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

CultureCon is creating an epic nostalgia moment soon.

With its fourth annual convention on the horizon, the folks behind the gathering are paying homage to romantic flick Love Jones on its 25th anniversary.

Starring Nia Long and Larenz Tate, the 90s classic followed Tate’s character Darius Lovehall on his journey as a young black poet in Chicago, where he falls in love with Nia Long’s Nina Mosley character, a photographer. The two bond over their creative careers and fall in love despite a bunch of start-and-stop moments and missteps.

To celebrate the movie, Long and Tate will be headlining a Creative Genius conversation at Culture Con that aims to “learn more about their impressive careers, and the undeniable impact their work has had on culture.”

Since its inception in the 2010s, the convention has aimed to highlight all facets of the culture– entertainment, sports, and beyond.

“The Creative Collective, we are a community and a creative agency, and we’re dedicated to curating brave spaces for creatives of color. We use “brave” instead of “safe” because we really do want individuals and young professionals and creatives to show up as their full, unapologetic self,” founder Imani Ellis told us in 2019. “And it really stems out of just wanting to create these really meaningful relationships. It was meant to be a small kind of almost “book club,” if you will, and instead of talking about your favorite authors, really talking about how we can all lift each other up.”

If you’re interested in a look back on 25 years since Love Jones’ release, you can see the talk for yourself come Culture Con on October 8, as well as other events for CultureCon week, October 2 to October 7.

Love Jones’ Nia Long and Larenz Tate to Reunite for 25th Anniversary At CultureCon was originally published on cassiuslife.com