Black Tony Just Sailed To The Wrong Island For Rickey Smiley’s Birthday! [WATCH]

We’re live in the Bahamas for Rickey Smiley’s birthday and Black Tony is on the way! The only thing is he went to the wrong island, of course. Black Tony called in saying he’s on the way to Bermuda but it’s a voicemail! He’s stuck in the rain and on the way to the wrong place.

Black Tony can never get it right but listen to the voicemail below.

