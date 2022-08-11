Y2K fashion has been trending, and Jhene Aiko got the memo. The pregnant songstress was spotted out with rapper Tyga on the set of their latest video shoot for their new song, Westside.
The singer draped her growing baby bump in a $375 Kim Shui Studio Qi Pao Mix Print halter dress. She partnered the look with pink lens glasses and silver hoop earrings. She styled her hair in two high buns.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
It feels like the sultry singer has been out and about more since she announced her pregnancy, and she’s doing it in style. Aiko and Big Sean were in Detroit just a few days ago, visiting his former high school and childhood homes. The dotting father-to-be cradled her stomach while expressing excitement for the baby’s arrival. “Can’t wait for our lil one to get here n see this,” he wrote.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Aiko looked comfortable yet stylish in a $250 Bec and Bridge St Silvia belted midi dress. So far, she’s been bodying pregnancy fashion. True to her style, she’s been serving high fashion with a side of elegance and boho realness. It’s a vibe! What do you think? Are you loving Aiko’s looks?
LATEST POSTS:
- I Don’t Know Her: Taylor Swift Denies Knowing 3LW And Their Hit Song At Center Of “Shake It Off” Lawsuit
- KeKe Palmer Hops On Instagram To Ask Why Plastic Surgeons Can’t Clear Up Acne: ‘I’m Tired Of It!’
- Lori Harvey On Dating: ‘I’m Not Doing Anything That’s Going To Compromise My Peace And Happiness’
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Jhene Aiko Serves Y2K Maternity Fashion In Her Latest Music Video Shoot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com