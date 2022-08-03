Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday the NFL handed down a six-game suspension to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The ruling was made by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, who was jointly agreed upon to rule on such matters by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

Today the NFL decided to appeal that decision.

This is an unprecedented situation for a league that’s been blasted for not caring about women’s rights – among other things – for decades. The appeal of the very first ruling of an independent arbitrator will call into question whether or not disciplinary officers will be used moving forward. It also brings into play the ability for Watson, whose suspension is halted until the NFL decides what the new punishment will be, to play in Week 1.

We’ll have more details on this story as it develops.

The Latest:

Iman Shumpert Arrested With Marijuana & Glock Magazine In His Possession At DFW Airport

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Announce They’re Expecting, 2 Years After Pregnancy Loss

Happy 61st Birthday To Our Forever President Barack Obama!

Driver Who Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father Sentenced

Chris Rock To Reboot ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ As Animated Show For Paramount+ And Comedy Central

The Godmother of Soul: 10 Facts We Learned From Patti LaBelle’s Drink Champs Episode

Tamar Braxton Shows Off Her Curves In A Little Black Dress

Chicago Violated Civil Rights Of Residents With Relocation Of Polluted Scrap Metal Facility

“House Party: The LeBron James Version” Might Never Drop Following HBO Max Cuts

NFL Appeals Deshaun Watson Six Game Suspension

NFL Appeals Deshaun Watson Six Game Suspension was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com