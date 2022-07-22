Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

All eyes were on Ayesha Curry last night when she stepped out in a sexy Versace look after the Espys.

The wife and mother were spotted looking as beautiful as ever donning a black and purple Versace look that was everything. Styled by Jason Bolden, the beauty wore the look to perfection which featured a leather top and a black and purple sequined skirt. She paired the look with an oversized black leather jacket and black strappy heels and wore her hair in a wavy look that was parted down the middle and framed both sides of her face.

Taking to Instagram, she showed off the look to perfection as she posed for a few solo shots as well as with her husband, Steph Curry, as they looked extremely dapper for the evening’s festivities. “ ” she simply captioned the look for her 7.8 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She then shared a photo of herself standing alongside her husband as Steph matched her fly rocking an all-black look. “Mom and dad. ” she captioned that photo. Check it out below.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Looking good, Currys!

Ayesha Curry Steps Out In A Sexy Versace Look After The Espys was originally published on hellobeautiful.com