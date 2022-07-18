Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off a real, raw unfiltered bikini photo of herself and she looks absolutely stunning!

The gorgeous bikini pics we’re part of the beauty’s stint in Miami Swim Week 2022 as part of the Matte Collection’s swimwear fashion show. Taking to the platform, the model and entrepreneur posed in a green string bikini and matching cover-up. She wore her hair in big, beach curls and served face and body as she had her natural curves on full display.

Raw no edit . REAL bodies matter and thick thighs save lives lol @mattecollection #MiamiSwimWeek2022.” she captioned the unfiltered look. Check it out below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The gorgeous snapshots caused the beauty to trend on Twitter for hours, with many fans admiring the beauty for showing off her natural curves on the platform. Check out some of the best responses below.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We’re loving this look at the natural beauty!

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE:

7 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Angela Simmons Is Trending After Showing Off Her Natural Body: ‘Real Bodies Matter’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com