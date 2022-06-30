Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Travis Scott’s Dior capsule will now see the light of the day. The brand has confirmed it will be releasing the collection this week.

As per Page Six the Houston, Texas performer shelved capsule has finally received a release date. According to the celebrity gossip site an unidentified source has shared that the pieces will be released Thursday, July 13. The drop was originally scheduled for a summer 2022 slot but was put on hold indefinitely due to the tragic events that occurred at the Astroworld festival back in November.

Shortly after Dior announced to WWD that the project was delayed. “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection.”

Originally announced in June, the French luxury fashion house gave the “SICKO MODE” rapper reign to curate a men’s collection. “This unprecedented event represents the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician for the house,” a representative from the luxury brand said to Women’s Wear Daily at the time.

The capsule will include ready-to-wear apparel, accessories and the much anticipated B713 sneakers. The Dior x Travis Scott collection will be available online and at select Dior stores.

Photo: Dior

Travis Scott’s Dior Collab Will Finally Be Released Months After Astroworld Tragedy was originally published on hiphopwired.com