Here’s Where You Can Get Gas For $3.49 Through The Fourth of July

We all know that gas prices have been through the roof for several consecutive months. With no apparent end in sight, one company has taken it upon itself to lessen the pain at the pump.

That company is Sheetz, and depending on what type of gas you need, you could be saving more than a buck fifty the next time you fill-up.

From now through the 4th of July, select Sheetz gas stations and convenience stores will offer gas prices as low as $3.49 per gallon for E85 (with ethanol), and $3.99 per gallon for unleaded (but only on the 88 version). It’s important to note that not all Sheetz fill-in stations offer these types of gas.

With more than 40 million drivers expected to hit the road this holiday weekend, these ‘low’ gas prices may be just the break you need.

So tell a friend to tell a friend! Sheetz gas stations can be found in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland.

To find the Sheetz nearest you, click here.

