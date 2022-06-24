Jussie Smollett Maintains Innocence In Viral Race Hoax: “If I [Did It], I’d Be A Piece Of Sh*t”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

After years of nonstop headlines focusing on the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax saga, things finally came to an end back in March when he received his sentence of five months in jail. As we know now, he would be released less than a week later after the appeals court approved his request for bond in order to overturn the conviction.

So far, Smollett has been on a press run to promote a new project, his directorial debut with B-Boy Blues on BET+, in addition to clearing his name publicly in a case that painted him as a liar, race-baiter and egomaniac that let the potential of nationwide sympathy support lead him to do the unthinkable.

While appearing recently on Sway’s Universe (seen above), the once-disgraced actor came off both humbled by his experience while also showing that he still 100% stands behind his self-proclaimed innocence. “If I had done this, I’d be a piece of shit,” he said matter-of-factly, going on to add, “and I don’t think that is — that’s not really questionable.” He elaborated more on what he meant by that as it relates to the presumed disrespect his alleged hoax may have caused to both the Black community and LGBTQIA+ people, with Smollett stating, “If I had done something like this, it would mean that I stuck my fist in the pain of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years. We’re not even talking about in Africa, because that’s an even deeper, larger conversation. It would mean that I stuck my fist in the fears of the LGBTQ community all over the world. I’m not that motherfucker — never have been, don’t need to be [and] didn’t need to have some sort of a rise in his career. I was on the up-and-up.”

He later adds that many of his high-profile projects on the table at the time permitted him from doing, in his words, “corny shit like that,” and now he has to keep working in spite of what others may believe.

He credits a handful of self-produced projects like the current B-Boy Blues with granting him the luxury of being able to say, “never again will anybody be able to pull my life away from me like a rug ever again.” While it’s great that Jussie has found a second act in directing and working more behind the scenes, it still doesn’t take away from many of the incriminating facts revealed both before and during the course of his very viral trial. Although the “deny-deny-deny” approach may work in the long run, it’s hard to look past the reality of his situation for the sake of simply moving on.

Watch the clip below from his interview with Sway’s Universe below via TMZ, and let us know if you’re choosing to forgive and forget or plan on keeping the #JussieSmollettIsOverParty going:

Jussie Smollett Maintains Innocence In Viral Race Hoax: “If I [Did It], I’d Be A Piece Of Sh*t” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com