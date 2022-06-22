Bill Cosby Found Liable In Sexual Battery Civil Case

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Another day, another bit of bad news for disgraced comedian Bill Cosby.

CNN reports that a jury has found the former “Cosby Show” icon legally liable in a sexual battery civil case filed by Judy Huth, who claimed that he sexually assaulted her in the 1970s, when she was just 16.

The jury of four men and eight women awarded Huth $500,000 in actual damages. No punitive damages were awarded in the case.

The suit was filed in 2014 for sexual battery, as well as intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Huth claimed that she met Cosby in 1975 at a park, where he was shooting a movie. She and a friend were invited to his tennis club, and then to a house where he served the minors drinks. From there, they were taken to the Playboy Mansion. Huth said that Cosby was fully aware of their real ages, instructing them to lie about their ages if anyone at the mansion asked.

After that, Cosby allegedly led Huth to a bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

Cosby and his attorneys deny any wrongdoing.

This marks the first civil case to make it to trial in Cosby’s ongoing legal troubles. Since 2005, over 50 women have accused him of sexual assault. Previously, he was found guilty of assaulting Andrea Constand in Philadelphia and was given prison time. However, after serving only three years, Cosby’s conviction was overturned. He was released in 2021.

