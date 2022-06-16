Erykah Badu To Executive Produce ‘The DOC’ Documentary 

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The documentary about rapper the D.O.C. is getting support from R&B Soul music legend Erykah Badu.

According to Deadline, the film is directed by Dave Caplan in his debut. The documentary has been called a “love letter and inspirational hip hop archive” about the legendary West Coast rapper (although he’s from Texas), The D.O.C. The film chronicles his life more than thirty years after a devastating car crash which damaged his vocal cords, silencing his rap career. However, he went on to have a successful career as a ghostwriter and is considered one of the pioneers of West Coast rap.

“I am excited to announce that I am coming on board as executive producer of The DOC which recently will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival,” said Badu. “It is no secret that D.O.C. and I have created a ‘work of art’ together in the past, and I’m excited to continue our relationship professionally. D.O.C. has been my best friend for over 30 years, and I am honored to bring this amazing documentary home.”

The two artists share a daughter, 17-year-old Puma Curry who is also pursuing a musical career.

The DOC premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, June 10. The festival described the film as chronicling “the life of the lyricist and producer who wrote for N.W.A. and Dr. Dre, co-founded Death Row Records, mentored Snoop Dogg, and left his mark on Hip Hop culture forever.”

They added, “The D.O.C. is still struggling with his legacy as a rapper with the greatest cadence before West Coast rap exploded in popularity and he considers surgery that might be able to restore his vocals. The DOC explores this risky decision alongside a cast of celebrities who reflect on his impact in their lives and in the world from music, to love, to civil rights crusading.”

Caplan said that D.O.C.’s “story has alluded the general public,” adding that the crash that changed his career “was only the tip of the iceberg.”

Along with Badu, Brent Mack will also serve as Executive Producer, with Tracy ‘The DOC’ Curry, Gary Ousdahl, and Dave Caplan, as producers.







Erykah Badu To Executive Produce ‘The DOC’ Documentary was originally published on hiphopwired.com