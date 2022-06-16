Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey is our spirit animal…..period. The Have Mercy singer blessed Instagram with a topless promotional picture to announce the release date of her latest single Surprise, and we are in a trance!

She posted the spellbinding picture along with the caption, “surprise! i’m dropping very soon can you guess the date?” Her followers went berserk and immediately began to guess the date and express their love for her risqué photo. Rapper Lil Nas X commented twice with “AHHHHHH.” Even Janelle Monae chimed in with, “let’s goooo..”

Bailey later returned to Instagram with a sexy video to announce the official release date of her latest single Surprise which will be this Friday at midnight, EST.

The video shows Bailey laying down on her stomach, topless while embracing a pillow. It also shows the singer in black boy short panties sitting bedside while radiantly peering over her shoulder at the camera.

Bailey teased the “Surprise” song in May on her TikTok as she sat in front of the camera and mouthed the lyrics. ” “If you stay down for me, then I’ll stay away for you – Surprise, slip my panties to the side.” she sang while she rolled her curvaceous body to the beat.

We are absolutely in love with Chloe’s boldness, and we can’t wait for Chloe to drop this sexy single on Friday. It definitely sounds like it will be in heavy rotation for the summer.

Chloe Bailey Posts Topless Cover Art To Announce The Release Date For Her Latest Single 'Surprise'