HBCU Pride: Bowie State University Student Wins Tony Award

Bowie State University is celebrating after one of their creative students brought home a Tony Award!

Myles Frost won the Tony for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical starring as Michael Jackson in “MJ: The Musical.” He is the youngest HBCU student to win a Tony Award.

The president of Bowie State, Aminta Breaux, said the best is yet to come for Frost.

“I am just so thrilled for Myles, for all that he’s achieved in his young life. I am just so thrilled that he’s able to live out his hopes and dreams and to reach this pinnacle point in his young life. Just very excited — excited for his mother,” Breaux said.

Additionally, the 22-year-old is the youngest actor to win a Tony award solo in his category.

Frost was majoring in music technology prior to being selected in 2021 for the starring role on Broadway after the musical’s producers saw this high school YouTube video of him performing Jackson’s hit, “Billie Jean.” The university went to see him perform on Broadway back in March.

With the Tony, the possibilities for Frost appear to be endless. Not only can he act and sing, but he’s also a self-taught musician who plays four instruments.

Best of luck to Myles. Wishing you all the success in the world!

