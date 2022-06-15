Fat Joe, Angie Martinez & Pepsi Team Up For Puerto Rican Day Parade $100K Scholarship Giveaway

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

On Sunday (June 13), New York City Boricuas turnt up all over the Big Apple as the Puerto Rican Day Parade and the festivities that come with it took over the city that never sleeps—and for the entire weekend.

During the parade Triple-OG Hip-Hop Ricans, Fat Joe and Angie Martinez boarded the Pepsi Stronger Together and Gamesa float as Padrino (Godfather) and Madrina (Godmother) of the parade (of course they are) to help the brand launch their first national scholarship search to help and support the underserved youth of America with a $100,000 Scholarship Program Towards Arts Education.

Props! Of course, Fat Joe and Angie Martinez are more than proud to be part of the program and in a press release expressed their excitement and gratitude to Pepsi for the opportunity.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I’m honored to work with Pepsi Stronger Together to create opportunities for the next generation of multicultural leaders and give them the resources to pursue their dreams in music and arts,” said Fat Joe in a statement. “As an entertainer with a public platform, I take my responsibility to blaze a trail for the future very seriously. It’s important that we empower our youth – especially from underserved communities – so they have the confidence and foundation to reach their full potential.”

Adds Martinez, “As someone who has spent much of my life deep in the music industry, I understand the importance of music and the arts to the youth in our communities. It’s an honor to work with Pepsi Stronger Together to encourage young people to turn their creativity into a lifelong passion or career.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The program is part of a series of PepsiCo’s grassroots ventures for local communities. The goal is to support underserved youth across the nation interesting in pursuing education in the music or arts. NYC students are invited to apply for one of four $25,000 scholarships.

High School seniors in NYC can apply online at PepsiStrongerTogether.com up until September 20, 2022. You can even go in person with the help of on-site staff at Fat Joe’s UP NYC store in the Bronx. Good luck with that second one though.

Better come correct. Just sayin.’

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

LATEST POSTS:

10 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Fat Joe, Angie Martinez & Pepsi Team Up For Puerto Rican Day Parade $100K Scholarship Giveaway was originally published on hiphopwired.com