Kelly Rowland Gives Us Hair Envy While Performing With Coldplay

Kelly Rowland took to the stage last night to perform with Coldplay and looked like a true goddess!

The beauty was spotted on stage wearing a fashionable green silk ensemble and sneakers that definitely gave us fashion envy but it was her hair that sent us into a frenzy!

For her look, the beauty rocked a curly ‘do with tight spiral curls that framed her gorgeous face. She served face as she took to the stage for her impromptu performance and definitely stole the show.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly shared an IG Reel from her big night with Coldplay, captioning the post, “I LOVE @coldplay FOREVER! & if you haven’t been to the show, WTF are you waiting on? EPIC EPIC EPIC EPIC!!!”

Check it out below.

We’re just loving this look on the songstress! Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s look?

