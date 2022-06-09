Rickey Smiley Unleashed: ‘You Don’t Have To Put Eggs In Your Macaroni and Cheese’ [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Rickey Smiley wants to make one thing clear, tradition doesn’t always mean correct! When it comes to certain ways our parents & grandparents did things, it sometimes becomes ingrained within us.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

But one tradition Rickey is adamant about putting to an end, and he realizes plenty of people in the south will be upset with his statement, but “you don’t have to put eggs in your macaroni and cheese when you make it you don’t have to in a lot of people have stopped doing it & it must be stopped!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to the hilarious breakdown on this morning’s Rickey Unleashed’ and let us know on social media if you agree with Rickey’s statement!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE