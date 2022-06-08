Finger Lickin’ Good: Jack Harlow & KFC Partner For A “First Class” Meal

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jack Harlow represented his Kentucky roots well en route to superstardom, and a new partnership brings the hometown repping full circle. The “First Class” star partnered with KFC for the Jack Harlow Meal now available in stores nationwide.

This past weekend (June 4), Harlow and KFC kicked off the campaign by transforming an Atlanta area KFC into Jack’s Meal HQ complete with a chicken bucket speaker with the rapper in attendance showing off the new wares. This was a carefully curated partnership with Harlow returning home to Louisville to visit KFC headquarters and sample the entire menu before settling on his package deal.

Harlow’s meal consists of the KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich, a side of Mac & Cheese, Secret Recipe Fries, a side of ranch for dipping, and a lemonade drink. The meal is packaged with branding letting you know the brains behind the meal as Harlow’s image is emblazoned throughout.

As someone raised in a state that loves fried chicken, Harlow’s meal looks to be a hearty way to experience the goodness of KFC.

“From releasing ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ and now launching my own meal at KFC, I’m having a super blessed summer,” Harlow said in a statement. “When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn’t be just any meal. My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac & Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn’t get much better.”

It isn’t just good grub that KFC and Harlow have to offer with a limited-time merchandise offering while supplies last. Fans can learn more about the KFC and Jack Harlow merch line via the KFC app. And in case you think this is just a quick cash grab for Harlow, KFC assures fans that this was an authentic pairing.

“Jack has long been vocal about his passion for his home state of Kentucky, which is why this partnership is so finger lickin’ good,” Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S., shared in a statement. “Jack Harlow fans, don’t miss out on this meal handpicked by Jack himself.

Photo: KFC

Finger Lickin’ Good: Jack Harlow & KFC Partner For A “First Class” Meal was originally published on cassiuslife.com