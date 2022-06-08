Why Is Black Tony Waking Up Next To His Mothers Friend This Morning?! [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As usual, Black Tony was a no-show for the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. As always though, he’s calling in with his reason why, but this time, he blames it on Miss Brenda.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

After explaining what all that extra noise was in the background, he admitted that he woke up next to a lady friend this morning, but not just any lady friend, his friends mom who he’s known since middle school…

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to his wild explanation as to how he ended up in this predicament & why it’ll be keeping him out of work (again) on this Wednesday morning!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE