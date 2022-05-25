Warriors’ Coach Steve Kerr Calls Out Senate Republicans In Impassioned Speech Following Robb Elementary Shooting

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Steve Kerr told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s night Western Conference Finals Game 4 matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors that basketball was the last thing on his mind.

“When are we going to do something?”

The 56-year-old Warriors head coach spoke for the entire country when expressing frustration and sadness following the Robb Elementary mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, leaving 19 children and two teachers dead.

According to Texas’ incompetent Governor Greg Abbott, the shooter, an 18-year-old student at Uvalde High School, entered the High School with a handgun and possibly a rifle and was also killed by local law enforcement.

“Since we left shootaround, 14 children were killed, 400 miles from here. And a teacher,” Kerr began his impassioned speech saying.

“When are we going to do something?” Coach Kerr yelled while slamming his fists on the table. “I’m tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the excuse. I am sorry. I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

On more than one occasion, Steve Kerr, who has been outspoken about gun violence, shifted the focus to the 50 Senate Republicans who refuse to vote on H.R.8, a bill that would strengthen background checks.

The bill has passed the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed the bill in 2019 and 2021, but Senate Republicans blocked it from reaching the Senate floor.

“There’s a reason why they won’t vote on it,” Kerr said. “To hold on to power.”

Steve Kerr then called out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell directly.

“So I ask you: Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings. I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly, and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like. It’s what we do every week.”

“I’m fed up. I’ve had enough,” Kerr further added. “We can’t get numb to this. We can’t sit here and just read about it and go, well, let’s go have a moment of silence.”

He ended his speech by slamming the table again, saying, “It’s pathetic. I’ve had enough,” before storming off.

You can watch Steve Kerr’s entire speech below.

Photo: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Warriors’ Coach Steve Kerr Calls Out Senate Republicans In Impassioned Speech Following Robb Elementary Shooting was originally published on cassiuslife.com