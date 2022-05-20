Jack Harlow & Brandy Mock Meat Beef Continues, Pair Share Playful Jabs

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jack Harlow was recently in the center of a mild firestorm of controversy regarding Brandy and her brother, Ray J. The Louisville rapper discovered that Brandy is the older sister of the business entrepreneur, which sparked a playful back and forth.

Jack Harlow & Brandy Beef Explained

Last week, Jack Harlow appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning program in support of his new album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. During the chat, the hosts tested Harlow’s R&B ear by playing a tune from Brandy. After failing to guess who it was, even with the clue that Ray J was her brother, the hosts revealed the answer much to Harlow’s shock.

The moment was caught live on air, and sparked a debate about Harlow’s place in the culture considering that he does perform the Black art form of Hip-Hop music. Brandy caught wind of the chatter, tweeting playfully that she would “murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing [his] ass to sleep” in a now-deleted tweet.

In another tweet, Brandy shared that she was having fun and didn’t realize the moment turned into a larger conversation.

“I know I’m mad late…but it was a joke. I didn’t know he rapped so I was just poking but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago,” Brandy wrote.

Harlow fired back this week by sharing a photo of the Norwood siblings with the backing song “Bring Me Down” from Kanye West’s Late Registration album, perhaps in a bid to prove he knows her music.

Harlow is just 24 years old so many thought he should get some slack. In addition, Harlow didn’t grow up listening to classic R&B but instead underground Hip-Hop. That said, he’s been given a crash course in all things Brandy and Black culture since the Hot 97 moment.

