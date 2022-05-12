CBS Renews Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ for Seasons 3 and 4

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Equalizer has officially been renewed for the next two seasons.

According to Variety, the hit show has been renewed for Season 3 and Season 4 at CBS. The network announced that decision was an easy one after “The Equalizer” reportedly averaged 9.5 million viewers per episode.

“’The Equalizer’ continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons,” senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment Thom Sherman, said in a statement. “The success of ‘The Equalizer’ is due to the sum of its parts – an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences.”

In addition to Queen Latifah, the series stars Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes. Chris Noth previously starred in the series but his character was killed off this season after Noth was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Andrew Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller co-developed “The Equalizer” for CBS, as the show is a remake of the 1980s series of the same name. Both serve as executive producers along with Queen Latifah, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Shakim Competer, Joseph C. Wilson, and Richard Lindheim. Lindheim was the co-creator of the original series.

“The Equalizer” is the latest CBS scripted series to get a renewal, joining previously announced shows like “Ghosts,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Hawaii,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Neighborhood,” “SWAT,” and “Young Sheldon.”

In other Queen Latifah news, the Hip-Hop veteran turned triple threat is also returning as the face of Cover Girl for the second time in a “yet-to-be-announced” collection.

“You know what they say…Once a COVERGIRL, always a COVERGIRL It is such an honor to be back with the @COVERGIRL family and be able to work alongside boundary-pushing, diverse, and game-changing women. I am so excited to pick up where we left off and continue to make the beauty industry more inclusive and accessible for all. ”

In addition to serving face, Ms. Owen will also be coming to Netflix alongside Adam Sandler for the inspirational drama Hustle, premiering on June 8, 2022.

Check out the trailer below.

CBS Renews Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ for Seasons 3 and 4 was originally published on hiphopwired.com