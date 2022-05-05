Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry took to Instagram earlier today to share a heartfelt and vulnerable post about why she loves being a woman, and we couldn’t relate to her more!

Taking to the platform, the beauty rocked a super sexy black bodysuit that she wore underneath a white silk robe. With her natural curls on full display, she posed on the floor of what looked like her bedroom and served her face as she reminded us why being a woman is so rewarding.

” “One thing I love about being a woman is that you don’t have to be one-sided,” she captioned the photo set. “We as women have so many different facets to who we are and it’s so beautiful. We can be soft AND sexy or powerful and dominant – or anything in between! It’s magical how layered we are, ladies! So just remember that – we really are INCREDIBLE

Check out the inspirational post and message below.

“This message AND these photos!,” one of the actress’s millions of Instagram followers wrote underneath the picture while another commented with, “I’m loving this side of Tia,” while another user wrote, “Breathtakingly gorgeous.”

We’re also loving this side of Tia!

Tia Mowry Shares Why She Loves Being A Woman On Instagram: ‘We Really Are Incredible’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com