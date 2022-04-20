Bong Bong: Nas and Wu-Tang Clan Announce NY State of Mind Joint Tour

Hip-Hop fans just got blessed with some great news as legendary rappers Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan have announced that they’re going on tour together.
The iconic artists announced Tuesday morning (April 19th) that they will be co-headliners on the “NY State of Mind” Tour. The tour, which will hit 25 cities across North America, will be sponsored by Live Nation. The “NY State of Mind” Tour will kick off in the late summer at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO on Tuesday, August 30th. The news comes as Nas is on a hot streak with his recent albums and The Bridge podcast on Spotify with Miss Info, and with the Wu-Tang Clan having their debut album recently added to the National Recording Registry.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Here’s a list of the other 24 stops on the tour, which will conclude at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on October 4th:
Fri Sep 02 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sun Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Thu Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
Fri Sep 09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Sat Sep 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Tue Sep 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Fri Sep 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Sep 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Mon Sep 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu Sep 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sun Oct 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Tickets will officially be available for purchase on Tuesday, April 26th through LiveNation’s website at 10 A.M.
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
READ MORE:
- Kaavia Turns 1! 10 Photos Of Gab & Dwyane’s Baby Girl That Make You Go Aww
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Weds Girlfriend Lauren Hashian In Hawaii [PHOTO]
- 10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew Up To Be Fine AF [PHOTOS]
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Bong Bong: Nas and Wu-Tang Clan Announce NY State of Mind Joint Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com