What’s Trending: What Are Your Adult Fears? [WATCH]

When you’re a child, fears do not exist and once we get grown, we start looking at the world differently. For What’s Trending, we’re discussing a current popular Reddit thread talking about adult fears. Some of the answers were bugs, rollercoasters, getting older, or even being in the dark.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show shares their fears now that they’re good and grown.

