Rickey Smiley Gives T.I. Advice After Being Booed At The Barclays Center [WATCH]

As T.I. ventures into a new lane, he’s being hit with a lot of trials and tribulations. First, he got into a screaming match with a young comedian and now he was booed during his set. Over the weekend T.I. was booed at The Barclays Center during the April Fools Comedy Jam with big-name comedians.

Rickey Smiley and Special K offer the rapper some advice when transitioning into comedy.

