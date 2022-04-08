Taraji P. Henson Drops New Affordable Body Care Line, Body By TPH

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Taraji P. Henson is taking over the beauty industry one product at a time!

After launching her haircare brand, TPH by Taraji, in 2020 she’s now moving on to body products, Body by TPH. The collection is filled with body care products from body butters, body oil, scrub, and more. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“People are a little traumatized from the pandemic and they’re not socializing as much or going to spas as much because there’s still the fear of COVID,” Henson told InStyle. “During shutdown, I was teaching people how to do their hair at home and now it’s like, let’s turn that Sunday chore into a ritual. While you have your hair mask on, you can indulge in a nice deep, relaxing bath with a relaxing candle. Or you can get your energy the next morning from the mandarine and ginger in the body cleansing line.”

The actress shared that making the products affordable and accessible was important to her. All the products in the line will be under $12 at Walmart.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Taking care of yourself doesn’t have to be expensive,” she said in the interview. “Yes, the spa is there, but inflation is happening. People are having to cut back on things, but why should you have to cut back on self-care? It affects your mental health.”

The products range in different collections from “The Cleanse + Condition Coalition, The Skin Stylers, and Restoration Rituals.” Taraji P. Henson says she hopes her body care will help bring the spa experience to people’s home.

The line will be avaiable for purchase exclusively at Walmart starting March 10.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Daughter Kaavia’s New Braids In Honor Of ‘Self Care Sunday’

SEE: Taraji P. Henson Shares Her Reason To Continue The Mental Health Discussion

SEE: Celebrate World Teen Mental Wellness Day With 10 Self-Care Tips To Stay Sane Through The Madness

10 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE