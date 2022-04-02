E-40 Retrieves More Revenue With Launch Of ‘Goon With The Spoon’ Ice Cream Brand

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

E-40 remains a fixture in Hip-Hop culture as he keeps pace with the younger generation without forsaking a second of his legacy. Viewed as one of the savviest business minds in Hip-Hop, the Bay Area boss retrieves more revenue with the launch of his new Goon With The Spoon ice cream brand.

On Friday (April 1), the rapper and entrepreneur announced the ice cream launch which falls under his ongoing Goon With The Spoon brand. The ice cream at launch will feature six flavors: Cookie Dough, Bourbon Vanilla, Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate, and Salted Caramel.

E-40 has worked on the ice cream development for the past four years and boasts a creamery that uses clean energy and the product itself is made without the growth hormone rBST. The launch of the ice cream comes months after E-40 announced the Goon With The Spoon line of sausages and burritos alongside Justin Kinder of Kinder Meats, Deli, and BBQ. As part of the sausage lineup, chicken and beef offerings are listed on their own in Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken Sausage, Philly Cheesesteak Chicken Sausages, Hot Beef Sausages, Mild Beef Sausages flavors, along with a bundle titled “Choices (Yum),” a clever nod to his platinum hit song “Choices (Yup).”

Born Earl Stevens, the Vallejo, Calif. native released over two dozen albums dating back to 1993 ahead of diving into the business world via his wine and liquor empire. His Earl Stevens Selection wines offer over 15 still and sparkling expressions.

To keep up with E-40’s growing food empire, check out the Goon With The Spoon website here.

