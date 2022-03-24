Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo and Gabrielle Union visited The Late Late Show with James Corden to dish on upcoming projects. While Union is on a promo tour to discuss her latest movie, Cheaper by the Dozen, Lizzo gave insight into her forthcoming album, and the release of her new show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, scheduled to air on Amazon Prime on March 25th.

Union was all smiles in a black suit, partnered with a black bralette. She opted for a simple glam look and her hair pulled back with a side bang that gently framed her face.

Lizzo also served looks in a powder blue, single shoulder patent leather dress, paired with white, pointy toe ankle boots.

First of all, this is the friendship we didn’t know we needed. The energy between both ladies is full of laughs and camaraderie, which is a joy to see among two Black women in the entertainment industry.

During the show, Corden played a snippet of Lizzo’s latest song, About Damn Time, prompting everyone on stage to get up and dance.

Both women have lots to celebrate this month, and the looked amazing doing it. From Lizzo’s gig as the keynote speaker a SXSW, to Union’s promo tour and red carpet appearances for her movie, the gals are shutting this fashion game down! What do you think? Do you love their looks?

Lizzo And Gabrielle Union Serve Fashion And Dance Moves On ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com