Issa Rae Teases Her Role In An Animated Spider-Man Movie: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Issa Rae played it cool when recently asked about her role in the upcoming animated superhero film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) despite all the excitement around her involvement.

Rae paused to speak with Entertainment Tonight and vaguely alluded to her potential role in the movie while attending the 2022 Critics Choice Awards over the weekend.

Notably, it was the first time the actress hit the red carpet with her husband Louis Diame since their wedding last year.

When asked whether she’ll be in the latest installment of the Spider-Verse, Rae told ET‘s reporter, “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I love Spider-Man and would love to be doing it if I were.”

Signals pointing to the Insecure creator and star’s involvement in the upcoming Sony production have been showing up for months now.

Rae reposted a photo of an article written by The Hollywood Reporter about her voicing Spider-Woman, aka Jessica Drew, in the upcoming animation.

While Rae didn’t explicitly say she snagged the role, she simply wrote, “The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade. A dream come true,” alongside the screenshot of THR‘s write-up.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — co-written and produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller — is a sequel to the Academy-Award winning 2018 film Into the Spider-Verse.

Miller tweeted about THR‘s piece on Rae joining the Spider-Verse last June, and said, “This is so exciting. More excitement to come…”

Other stars tied to the film include Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, and Jake Johnson.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will make its premiere in theaters this October.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

