Will Smith Says There’s Never Been Infidelity In His Marriage With Jada Pickett Smith

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have repeatedly shared that they’ve crafted their own unique terms and conditions when it comes to marriage.

Although the couple has publicly discussed their marriage to a degree some would say is ad nauseam, Will thinks sharing information about his and Jada’s marriage may benefit others who crave “real” conversations about the realities of love and having a spouse.

The King Richard star gave more insight into that in his latest interview with Gayle King for CBS Sunday Morning. He shared that even though he and Jada have had romances outside of their 25-year marriage, there’s never been any cheating on either part.

“There’s never been infidelity in our marriage. Never,” the actor explained. “Jada and I talk about everything and we have never surprised one another with anything, ever.”

Simply put, what Will and Jada define as marriage, many others have classified as an open marriage.

“I have decided that chatter about my life can be of benefit to people,” Smith additionally told King. “I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”

While promoting his book Will last year, the recent SAG Award winner told Oprah that he and Jada decided several years ago to prioritize making themselves happy first before presenting themselves to each other in their marriage.

“I think the difficulty that people have and difficulty in discussing it is people only think in terms of sex,” Will said then of reactions to his and Jada’s arrangement.

We doubt this is the last time the Smith’s unconventional marriage will make headlines — but if it works for them, it works for us.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

