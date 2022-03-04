Is There A Disney Dream Role In Kelly Rowland’s Future? “It’s On My Vision Board”

Is there a Disney role in Kelly Rowland’s future?

We love us some Kelly Rowland! And even more so after interviewing her at the landmark 15th year of Disney Dreamers Academy, currently taking place at the Walt Disney World Resort this weekend, where Rowland is already playing the dream role of ambassador for the Disney Dreamers Academy and will serve as a mentor and advocate during the March 3-6 event, which aims to broaden career awareness and create exclusive enrichment opportunities for the 100 Black high school students and teens from underrepresented communities being hosting by Walt Disney World Resort.

“Mentorship is an experience I treasure, and the opportunity to invest my time into these students is incredible,” Rowland said in a statement ahead of the event. “I’m excited to work with them and watch how they grow throughout the program.”

Editors from BOSSIP and Global Grind were at the Magic Kingdom for the Disney Dreamers Academy cavalcade with iconic Disney characters to open the 15th year of Disney Dreamers Academy. Mickey Mouse lead the group, in his recently debuted drum major attire along with the Jones High School drum line while Kelly Rowland rode near the front of the parade. After the opening event, Rowland graciously spoke with the media and we were able to ask a few questions — including her dream Disney role.

“I have an idea that I want to eventually present to Disney,” Rowland told GlobalGrind. “But that’s just on my vision board for now. I’d like to execute it a little bit more and then we can talk about it.”

Rowland was at the park with her sons Titan, 7 and Noah, 1. So we had to ask which Disney characters are family favorites.

“His favorite is definitely ‘Cars’, he loves ‘Cars,’ he watches it over and over and over” Rowland told GlobalGrind. “There was a time when ‘Cars’ was playing in my house five times a day… If I hear his voice one more time,” she laughed, adding “I love him though.”

“He also inspires Titan,” Rowland told GlobalGrind of ‘Cars’ main character Lightning McQueen. ” I watch him playing with the cars with his best friend.”

As for Disney family traditions, Rowland said, “We just come to Disney and we eat everything!”

This weekend Rowland will share personal insights with the students, drawing from her own unique experience as a pre-teen performer then as a teenager in one of the best-selling female groups of all time, Destiny’s Child.

During the weekend program, Rowland will be joined by several other celebrity speakers as well as community leaders, business executives and educators, who will nurture and inspire the students, including fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, gospel artist Kierra Sheard, R&B recording artist Mali Music, actress Faithe Herman of the NBC drama series “This Is Us” and actress Demi Singleton, who played tennis star Serena Williams in the Oscar-nominated film “King Richard” and starred in Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway, among others.

Over the years, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,300 students from across the country. Each year, graduates have gone on to become doctors, engineers, performing artists, entrepreneurs and more, and some have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who followed them.

We love to see Kelly reaching back to help the young folks with big dreams to achieve! What do you think her idea for Disney is?

Is There A Disney Dream Role In Kelly Rowland’s Future? “It’s On My Vision Board” was originally published on globalgrind.com

