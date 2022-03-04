Entertainment News
Single Again! Kim Kardashian Officially Removes ‘West’ From Her Social Media

It looks like Kimmie is getting her groove back!

Just one day after she was declared legally single, Kim Kardashian has dropped her married name ‘West’ from her social media accounts and is going by her maiden name.

Kardashian said she really desired to be divorced privately but with Kanye West’s recent antics, she claimed that all of the publicity around their situation has caused “emotional distress.” 

Kanye has shared his emotions about wanting his wife back and his opinion on her dating Pete Davidson while dating Kim look-alikes.  He also received backlash on his new music video where he kidnapped and buried alive a claymation version of her new man.

The two began dating in 2012 and got married in May 2014.  Their marriage began falling apart when Ye made the announcement that he was running for President toward the end of 2020. Kim then filed for divorce in 2021.

The KimYe era is officially over.

