J. Cole Announces Dreamville Festival With Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Jeezy & More

Dreamville is putting all 2022 music festivals on notice. The house that J. Cole built announced the Dreamville Festival that will feature a star-studded lineup that includes roster favorites like Ari Lennox and EarthGang as well as acts like Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and Wale.

Thanks to the COVID pandemic this is just the second Dream Festival (the first was way back in 2019) and it will once again go down in Raleigh, North Carolina and over two days, April 2-3. The festival’s acts were once again curated by J. Cole who locked down some of his favorites. Dreamville is well-represented with, besides the aforementioned, Bas, J.I.D, Cozz, Omen, and Lute.

A special treat for heads in attendance will be the “first-ever performance” of DJ Drama’s famed Gangsta Grillz with the likes of Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I. And if Verzuz wasn’t enough, Ja Rule and Ashanti, and T-Pain for good measure will also hit the stage. Also worth noting, it will be J. Cole who will be closing out the festival on Sunday, April 3.

Tickets are already on sale at Dreamvillefest.com. Proceeds from the Dreamville Festival are being donated to its official charity partners; the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

Check out all the scheduled artists, and the days they perform, below.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Blxst

Earthgang

Fivio Foreign

Ja Rule & Ashanti

J.I.D

Kehlani

Lil Baby

Lute

Mereba

Mikhala Jené

Morray

WizKid

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Ari Lennox

Bas

Bia

Cozz

DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz Featuring: Lil Wayne + Jeezy + T.I.

J. Cole

Larry June

Moneybagg Yo

Omen

Rico Nasty

T. Pain

The Hics

Wale

