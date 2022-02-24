Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Tory Lanez & Akademiks Involving Shooting Incident

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion this month has faced a lot of court initiatives this month and she still isn’t done.

Megan took to Instagram addressing false narratives in regards to her court hearing involving Tory Lanez. She specifically asked DJ Akademiks directly, what he gained from “lying” and “spreading false narratives” about the case.

Tory Lanez, had a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Feb. 23. Before the hearing even began, Akademiks hurried to social media and tweeted out a “BREAKING” update stating that it “was revealed in court few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.”

Creating an unnecessary frenzy of false news, Akademiks ultimately ended up deleting the tweet. In all actuality, Tory Lanez pre-trial hearing in the Megan Thee Stallion Assault Case was postponed to early April.

“Y’all got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet??” Megan wrote on Instagram. “Y’all tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE! Y’all tryna get retweets SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES!”

At this point, Megan mentioned Akademiks directly.

“Why are you lying?” she wrote. “What did you gain?”

#MeganTheeStallion called out #Akademiks for reporting news about her case with #ToryLanez, and at the time, the court wasn’t in session.

#ToryLanez said he was apologizing for having sex with both #MeganTheeStallion and A #KelseyNicole , not for anything else.

