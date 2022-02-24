Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Tory Lanez & Akademiks Involving Shooting Incident

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion this month has faced a lot of court initiatives this month and she still isn’t done.

Megan took to Instagram addressing false narratives in regards to her court hearing involving Tory Lanez. She specifically asked DJ Akademiks directly, what he gained from “lying” and “spreading false narratives” about the case.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Tory Lanez, had a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Feb. 23. Before the hearing even began, Akademiks hurried to social media and tweeted out a “BREAKING” update stating that it “was revealed in court few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.”

Creating an unnecessary frenzy of false news, Akademiks ultimately ended up deleting the tweet. In all actuality, Tory Lanez pre-trial hearing in the Megan Thee Stallion Assault Case was postponed to early April.

“Y’all got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet??” Megan wrote on Instagram. “Y’all tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE! Y’all tryna get retweets SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES!”

At this point, Megan mentioned Akademiks directly.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Why are you lying?” she wrote. “What did you gain?”

SEE: Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shouted ‘Dance B*tch’ At Megan Thee Stallion When He Shot Her

SEE: Tory Lanez Asks Judge To Publicly Speak On His Case With Megan Thee Stallion

#MeganTheeStallion called out #Akademiks for reporting news about her case with #ToryLanez, and at the time, the court wasn’t in session.

#ToryLanez said he was apologizing for having sex with both #MeganTheeStallion and A#KelseyNicole, not for anything else.

 

Rapper and Megan’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine hopped in the chat, telling Tory to “put the phone dwn let’s link .. you n me .. ain’t nothin to talk about.”https://twitter.com/pardi/status/1496580196018765827?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1496580196018765827%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.complex.com%2Fmusic%2Fmegan-thee-stallion-blasts-false-narratives-dna-gun-tory-lanez-assault-case

Tory replied, “we’ve had this encounter … u did nothing.”

Megan responded back to Tory for his “apology” tweet as she called his narrative “not true” and added, “Why are you skipping over the shooting just admit you shot me!”

 

Megan also re-posted a tweet from Nancy Dillon, a Rolling Stone reporter that claimed the DNA results were “pleasing” to Tory’s side is “totally fabricated.”

Check back as this story continues to develop.

SEE: AHHH: Megan Thee Stallion Lands First Acting Role In A24’s ‘F*cking Identical Twins’

SEE: Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates New Milestone With Graduation From Texas Southern University

5 Times Megan Thee Stallion Served Lewks On A Platter
5 photos
 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Tory Lanez & Akademiks Involving Shooting Incident  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Megan Thee Stallion , tory lanez

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Close