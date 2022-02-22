Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Young Dolph was taken from us too soon, and the search for all those involved in his murder continues. Two more persons of interest have been named in the Memphis rap legend’s murder case.

While three people have already been arrested and arraigned, Memphis PD has announced two more men who were allegedly involved in Dolph’s death.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Reports TMZ:

Memphis PD announced Sunday two persons of interest in connection to the homicide — 26-year-old Devin Burns and 26-year-old Joshua Taylor … both of whom the cops say they are unable to locate and need the public’s help in finding.

Burns is described as 5’6″ at about 135 lbs. and Taylor’s a tad bit bigger … 6’6″ at 180 lbs. MPD says Burns has unrelated open warrants for his arrest — but both men appear to have posed for mug shots before.

It’s unclear how or why exactly these two are suspected to be related to the murder — but cops say they want to sit down with them regardless.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Two of the men who are already in custody—Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith—are believed to be the shooters and have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

If you’re a civilian and have info about the whereabouts of Burns and Taylor, Memphis PD says to call (901)-636-3300 or (901)-528-CASH.

Rest in power Young Dolph.

LATEST POSTS:

14 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Two More Suspects Named In Young Dolph Murder Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com