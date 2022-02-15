Marsai Martin Looked Stunning On Instagram In A Red Dolce And Gabbana Gown

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Marsai Martin looks stunning in red! The 17-year-old Black-ish actress took to Instagram to show off her latest look and she is all glammed up and fabulous!

Taking to the social platform, Marsai modeled an all-red Dolce and Gabbana gown. Styled by Bryon Javar, the gown looked like something out of a fairytale as it billowed out at the waist and featured a mini train in the back. The actress wore her braided locs in a fierce up-do with a few braids that she wore as bangs to frame the sides of her face. She also added red pins to her hair to match the bold dress. Her makeup was also flawless as she wore a nude lip and deep eyeshadow to make the look pop.

The teenage beauty took her social page to show off a few stunning looks from the glamourous photoshoot, posting a photo carousel with the caption, “it’s valentimes to me lol,” in honor of yesterday’s love holiday. Check it out below.

Then today, she shared another photoset in the stunning look, this time tagging her new nail line, Mari by Marsai in the photo’s caption. “@maribymarsai my forever valentine

: @jpwphoto,”she wrote. Check it out below.

It looks like Marsai is ready to conquer the fashion and beauty world and if these pictures are any indication of what’s to come, then we’re in for a treat! According to the Black-ish star, her new nailcare line Mari by Marsai features cruelty-free press on nails and other nail products. She first announced the nail care line a few weeks ago on Instagram, sharing another photo of herself, her long luxurious nails, and the various press-on nails that’ll be available in the upcoming collection. “Did you guess right?!?,” she captioned this photo. “MARI is my luxurious, high quality, cruelty-free press on nails & nail care line!! (Cheers to all black teen entrepreneurs ) Y’all know I’m an artist at heart and expressing myself through nails has always been a huge source of creativity for me.”

She continued, “Also everybody and they momma was doing makeup so I wanted to do something different MARI by Marsai drops FEBRUARY 2ND!! Buy at our website Follow @maribymarsai to get to know more about our products. LETS GOOO.”

Check out the photo below!

