Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To Make A Fraudulent Withdrawal

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to make a whopping withdrawal.

The incident occurred at a Chase Bank location near Buford Drive on Jan. 25. Staff members told CBS 45, that the woman requested to make a hefty $13,564 withdrawal from what she claimed was her personal account, but when the teller asked her to provide her credit card, account number, and ID, they discovered that her information did not match what was reflected on the account. That’s when the woman became angry and jumped over the counter demanding for staffers to open the money drawer. The alarming incident was caught on camera by a bystander.

“You gone take my motherf****** money? You gone sit there and take my money!?” she says in the startling clip, right before jetting out of the bank. Police said the woman made off with $750.

While behind the counter, the angry suspect threatened one Chase employee with a pair of scissors that were laying nearby, CBS 45 noted. David Nance, CEO of Security Equipment Corporation and a self-defense expert issued a statement about the incident.

“Even if you’re an employee that works at that bank I understand you want to help out the company that you work for but the best thing you can do is get away from that individual. That amount of money is not worth a life, and scissors, that can be a deadly weapon,” he warned.

Police are still looking for the woman, who has since been identified as 32-year-old Sarahdia Camell of Long Beach, California. The Neighborhood Talk posted the jarring video to their Instagram account, and of course, social media goers had all kinds of reactions to the shocking story.

One social media goer wrote:

“She wasn’t playing about her’s.”

Another person replied:

“if you go to jail, you not gonna be able to touch that money either sis.”

While a third user alleged Chase Bank of having a history of discriminating against Black bankers.

“@chase been with BS with ALOT of black people though….I’ve experienced it and have heard several stories like me and my husbands story….,” real estate agent Tiara Yvonne wrote. “If you own a successful black-owned company Don’t bank with Chase! They truly dont want to accept the fact that black people have successful businesses…” she added.

Earlier this month, Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart from Houston slammed Chase Bank’s First Colony Branch in Sugar Land with a massive lawsuit citing racial discrimination. According to the doctor’s suit, staff members at the bank accused her of attempting to deposit a fraudulent $16,000 check and questioned her employment as a doctor, even after she called her place of employment to verify her identity. Chase said that they were privately resolving the matter with Mitchell-Stewart.

This whole situation is an entire mess!

