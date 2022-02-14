Hairstylist Tym Wallace Shares The Details On Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl Look

Everyone with a television, solid internet connection and functioning eyes tuned into last night’s Super Bowl halftime show. LA pride was at an all-time high, with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre paying homage to the city that began their historic and influential careers. Also joining the stage was 50 Cent, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J Blige.
While all performers did their thing, most of us tuned in to see our Queen of Hip Hop and R&B give her famous two-step. Blige’s career has always been on fire, but her stock skyrocketed over the last couple of years. In an age where fans are intentional about giving celebrities their flowers while they’re still alive, the 51-year-old Yonkers native is vehemently celebrated for her sultry voice, legendary dance moves, her infamous blonde hair, and her impeccable taste in fashion.
Source: Kevin C. Cox / GettyStaying true to her aesthetic, Blige hit the stage with signature blonde tresses cascading down her back. She wore a custom Dundas ensemble from head to toe, partnered with diamond hoops from her brand Sister Love, styled by Jason Rembert.
We caught up with hairstylist Tym Wallace, and he gave us the lowdown on his process of creating MJB’s long, luscious locs.
In her signature blonde color, Wallace styled Blige’s hair with 40″ of Upgrade Boutique hair for a Rapunzel-like look. He created shadow roots and low lights but rooted them lower than normal because of the length of the hair. He was sure to add lots of layers and tons of texture, which looked great during her performance.
He added curls and waves with two different irons to create alternate waves within the hair. He also used a wide-tooth bone comb to break everything up and define the hair. His favorite product to use that adds texture is TRESemme’s One Step Texture 5-in-1 Mist because it allows the hair to still have movement.
Source: Courtesy of Tym Wallace / Courtesy of Tym Wallace
Blige looked amazing, but we expected nothing less. Last week, the Power Book actress spoke about this performance being the “Opportunity of a Lifetime.” That it was and Wallace agrees.
“It’s a historical performance we haven’t seen and its happening during Black History Month,” the celebrity hairstylist said. ” It’s an amazing moment for the culture.”
What do you think? Did you love MJB’s look and performance during the Super Bowl Halftime show?
