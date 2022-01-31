Rihanna was photographed in New York City, showing off her gorgeous baby bump draped in a gold cross and jewels while wearing a long pink jacket. Her jacket was buttoned at the top and opened just enough to show off what the bad gal RiRi was working with!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
We all speculated it with her oversized clothes and weight gain, but it is finally now official!
A$AP Rocky told GQ about his romance with Rihanna, calling her the “love of my life.” He talked about what it was like to be in a relationship and he said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
In an interview with British Vogue Rihanna said she was “realizing life is really short” and found a new way of living, she also said
“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong …’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” said Rihanna. “But the only thing that matters is happiness; that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
LATEST POSTS:
- Front Page News: The Cincinnati Bengals Are Headed To The Super Bowl For The First Time Since 1989
- Gary’s Tea: Ashanti’s Mic Cuts Out During Her National Anthem Performance Before Chiefs-Bengals Game
- Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Expecting A Child Together!
Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com