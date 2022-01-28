Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Travis Scott’s Fans Petitions For Rapper To Perform At Coachella

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Astroworld Festival 2021

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

The Ragers are pushing for Travis Scott‘s spot back on the Coachella lineup again.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Fans created a petition for the rapper to get the chance to hit the stage during the music festival after he was taken off the lineup after the Astroworld tragedy. Many other festivals have also pulled out of letting the Houston native perform live.

The petition that was circulating pushed for Travis to reclaim his spot as the headliner for 2023 or have Kanye West bring him out as a guest this year.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn’t Travis’ fault,” the petition read as reported on by TMZ. “Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages!”

After being up for 3 days, the petition had almost 70,000 signatures but has since been taken down.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE: Narrative Ye: Kanye West Says Travis Scott Put Him On To Daughter Chicago’s Birthday Party Location

SEE: Travis Scott To Create A Safety Initiative At Festivals Following Astroworld Tragedy

SEE: Coachella Removes Travis Scott From 2022 Festival

Kylie Jenner Pregnant, Expecting Baby #2 With Travis Scott!
6 photos
 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Coachella , travis scott

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Close