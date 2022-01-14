It’s Breezy Season: Chris Brown Returns With Latest Single “Iffy” [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A new Breezy era is on the rise with Chris Brown‘s latest single, “Iffy.”

The pop star kicks off the start of his 10th album with what sounds like the next birthday party anthem quoting 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” singing “It’s your birthday, put your hands in the air if it’s your birthday / And you know we don’t give a f**k it’s not your birthday,“ while also paying homage to the late Kobe Bryant. “24 on the jersey, just for Mamba and shit.”

Being known for dropping lengthy album tracklists, sources say Breezy promised to keep it short this go round.

“The amount of songs on this one will be the same amount of songs as my first album. KEEP IT CLASSIC… Chris Brown to BREEZY!”

No word on when the alum will drop but watch Chris Brown’s new single “Iffy” below.

