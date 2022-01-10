The Show
Here Are A Few Ways To Fix Your Credit For Free In 2022 [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
One of the biggest New Year resolutions for many is to finally resolve the issue of having bad credit, and our girl Jini Thornton came by the show for a special “Money Matters” report on ways to fix your credit for free in 2022.

What started as a conversation regarding Special K not getting approved for an apartment due to bad credit turned into a helpful guide that could really be useful to anybody listening. Some of the gems are very easy to do as well, including a clever way of breaking down your monthly payments to pay twice instead of once while still making the deadline.

Take notes — we all need them! — in this special “Money Matters” with Jin Thornton on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

